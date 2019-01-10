38 ships with petrol, food expected as Lagos ports

At least 38 ships with petroleum products, food and other goods are expected at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports within January 10 to January 22, 2019, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed.

It noted that three ships are loaded with petrol,, 35 other ships are carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, diesel, steel products, base oil, frozen fish, buckwheat, and containers carrying different goods.

NPA added 33 other ships are already at the ports, waiting to berth with general cargo, container, buckwheat, kerosene, bulk sugar, aviation fuel, diesel and petrol.

