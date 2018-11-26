32 Ships with petrol, other products expected at Lagos ports

At least 32 ships with petroleum products, food and other goods are expected to berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Port from November 26 to November 30, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has revealed.

The authority noted that 12 of the 32 ships are conveying petrol, while 20 ships are loaded with buckwheat, frozen fish, general cargo, ethanol, aviation fuel and containers carrying different goods.

It said 12 ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, general container and petrol.

