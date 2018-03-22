301 Reps kick against Ajaokuta’s privatisation

-
Buhari visits Zamfara, assures residents better security
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the people of Zamfara State that the security situation in the country will improve soon. President Buhari who is in the state on an official visit said this on Thursday, that the state will start experiencing some security improvement before the next rainy season, which is in a few weeks. […]
-
Mother of raped Chrisland schoolchild weeps in court
The mother of “Child X”, the 35-month-old Chrisland Schoolchild allegedly defiled by Adegboyega Adenekan, a 47-year-old supervisor in the school, wept while giving evidence at an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court. In a four-hour testimony on Wednesday, the woman narrated how she knew Adenekan was violating her daughter. The cross-examination continued today. “She […]
-
Ambode woos Japanese investors in Tokyo talks
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has held talks with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Tokyo on how to improve transportation in the state. Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said the meeting which was to woo Japanese investors, was being attended by two members of […]
-
Dangote, Bill Gates to address special NEC meeting
Africa’s leading industrialist Aliko Dangote and Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates are expected to address a special session of the National Economic Council on Thursday. A media advisory released by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s office said the two businessmen will deliver opening speeches at the meeting. The Special session underscores the Buhari administration’s Economic […]
-
Saraki meets Bill Gates, Dangote over health financing
The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, met with Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates and African Business Mogul, Alh. Aliko Dangote to proffer solutions to financing healthcare in Nigeria. Saraki who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had the breakfast with the business magnates and […]
-
EU targets Facebook, Google on digital tax
European Union (EU) would on Wednesday unveil digital tax targeted at Facebook and Google. The EU’s move will bring yet more turmoil to Facebook after revelations over misused data of 50 million users shocked the world. The special tax is the latest measure by the 28-nation European Union to rein in Silicon Valley giants and […]
-
105 Dapchi schoolgirls released
One hundred and five of the 110 abducted schoolgirls in Dapchi have been released. The girls are being transported to their homes, Presidential Aide Shebu Garba confirmed on Wednesday. The release of the girls came barely a few days after Defence Minister Dan Alli promised that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls would be rescued. They were […]
-
Breaking: Dapchi schoolgirls found
The 110 Dapchi schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state on 19 February, have been recovered. Reports said the girls are being transported home, from where they were found. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu has confirmed the report. But information is at the moment sketchy. One report said […]
-
Breaking: Journalists barred as abducted Dapchi girls return
Information reaching Business Hallmark has it that some of the abducted Dapchi Secondary school girls have been rescued this morning. Confirming the rescue, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the girls were being taken to a safe location. “Yes, the girls are being transported to safety. We […]
-
8 retained as Obiano names 19 commissioners
Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, sent a list of 19 Commissioner designates to the state of Assembly for screening. The List contains eleven new entrants while eight of those who served in his first tenure would be making a return. The returnee commissioners are: Dr. Mrs Uju Nwogu (Anaocha), former […]
-
Osinbajo: FG speeds up rail, to develop Warri, Onitsha ports
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is taking multi-pronged measures, such as speeding work on the Lagos-Ibadan rail and developing Onitsha and Warri ports to ease the congestion at the nation’s premier port in Apapa. Government, he said, is also working on reducing the frustrations of importers at the seaports and passengers arriving […]
-
NNPC set to revive four refineries
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has vowed to get the nation’s four refineries back to their optimal, working capacities. Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru made the promise last weekend, shortly after receiving the Man of the Year Award from a Lagos-based daily. According to a statement signed on Monday by […]
-
Unity Bank denies Milost’s $1bn investment
FELIX OLOYEDE Unity Bank has refuted claim that Milost Global Inc plans to invest $1 billion in Unity Bank Plc, saying it has not reached any agreement with Milost to warrant such speculation. A statement from the Bank signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor said: “we categorically dismiss media claims of any such […]
-
Zuckerberg loses $5b, Facebook shares fall
Facebook shares plunged Monday as the social media giant faced an onslaught of criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign harvested and misused data on 50 million members. On Wall Street, Facebook shares skidded 6.8 percent amid concerns about pressure for new regulations that could hurt […]
-
NNPC operations to go digital
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru, says the corporation is poised to go paperless in its operations soon, as part of efforts to ensure transformation of country’s oil sector. Baru said this while inaugurating two committees to achieve this purpose. A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr […]
-
Debt bomb:Nigeria plays with fire
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As far as financial bombs go Nigeria’s N22 trillion public debt is in a class of its own. Indeed the country’s total external and internal debt has exploded to a thundering 21.7 trillion according to data released recently by the Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO). The agency’s report notes that the country’s […]