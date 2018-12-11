23 stocks drive Nigerian equity market rebound

Appreciation by UACN and 22 other stocks pulled the Nigerian equity market back to bullish trend as it gains 0.34 per cent.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 103.99 absolute points, representing 0.34 per cent appreciation, closing at 30,718.72 points.

In the same vain, the Market Capitalization increased by N43.82 billion representing a growth of 0.39 per cent, closing at N11.22 trillion as a result of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc listing 126,878,501 ordinary share of 50 kobo each.

Unitykapital Assurance added 9.52 per cent to top the gainers list, while C&I Leasing dropped -9.79 per cent to emerge the highest decliner among 15 others.

Investors exchanged 215,380,560 shares worth N3.4 billion in 2,933 deals as Zenith Bank with 58.3 million of its shares valued at N1.35 billion were traded, ,making it the most active in terms of volume and value.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook