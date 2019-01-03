23 petrol laden ships expected at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says 23 ships carrying petroleum products, foods and other goods are expected to berth from at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9.

The NPA made the announcement in its daily publications: “Shipping Position’’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that seven of the ships would sail in with petrol.

According to the report, the other 16 ships will sail in with buckwheat, general cargo, diesel, aviation fuel, steel, Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK), frozen fish, steel products and containers carrying different goods.

The report said 26 ships had already arrived the ports waiting to berth with buckwheat, aviation fuel, general cargo, containers, kerosene and petrol.

