Published On: Thu, Apr 12th, 2018

2019: We don’t have alliance with SDP, says ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said that it did not sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of 2019 general elections.

ADP-logo

The party stated this in a statement by its Director of Media, Mr Kayode Jacob, in Abuja on Thursday, debunking media reports to that effect.

It described the report as a “sponsored falsehood”, adding that it was disappointed by such report.

“The National Chairman, Alhaji Yabagi Sani, wondered why the SDP led by highly respected and disciplined Nigerian, Chief Olu Falae, will descend so low to sponsor and publish a deliberate defamatory report,” it said.

According to the party, the report is intended to injure the ADP and gain undeserved advantage ahead of 2019 general elections.

It, however, explained that when the ADP contacted SDP National Secretary on the issue, it was informed that the people who signed MoU with the party came under a group and not as ADP.

“We are therefore, shocked that the party still went ahead to publish and circulate the news, apparently to deceive gullible Nigerians and acquire undeserved popularity.

“We, however, want to believe that an overzealous SDP official would have been responsible as we want to hold that the highly-respected leadership of SDP will not want to cut corners to attain popularity.

“However, if any individual or group of persons had succeeded in deceiving and defrauding the SDP that it is representing ADP and signing MoU on its behalf, too bad and unfortunate,´´ the statement said.

It stressed that ADP was standing strong and firm as the most credible alternative and was working hard to deliver a better government to Nigerians in 2019.

“The ADP has not signed any memorandum with any political party or any group whatsoever.

“The party is strong enough to provide the canopy needed by all well-meaning Nigerians who desire a new nation where promises are kept and destinies are fulfilled.

“The ADP remains strong in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT; we are fully set to contest the 2019 elections,” the statement said.

