2019 Presidency: The contenders, hopefuls, pretenders…

The 2019 presidential election is obviously a two-horse race between the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and candidate of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Both candidates have dominated the headlines and it’s almost a certainty that by May 2019, one of the two will be sworn in as the country’s president.

But it’s an election that will have a total of 59 presidential candidates on the ballot papers, each of them hopeful of causing an upset – very unlikely scenario. Although there are really names like former Minister of Education, Dr. (Mrs) Obiageli Ezekwesili, candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kingsley Moghalu, candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), both from Anambra State.

The Nigerian Debate Group and Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, organizers of the presidential debate had controversial reduced the number of those considered as serious candidates to five for the presidential debate scheduled for January 19, 2019. They Buhari of APC, Atiku of PDP, Ezekwesili of ACPN, Morghalu of YPP, and Durotoye of ANN. Others kicked.

There are also former information minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and and Fela Durutoye, candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), who may not outright be dismissed as non contenders, and indeed, could have been front runners in saner climes based on experience and intellect, the reality however, is that the odds are stacked against them. And at best, one can conclude that they are in a race for third place.

The Oyo State born Durutoye is a business consultant and motivational speaker. He is president of the GEMSTONE Nation Builders Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organization targeted at training youths towards transformational leadership and social change.

The above individuals, for the reach they have and the dedication they have shown in trying to win support, may not be dismissed as pretenders. But at the same time, they may not qualify as contenders, an attribute one can only ascribe to the APC and the PDP candidates. They are in the middle of the park, a position for which dark horses may seem more appropriate.

The contenders and the dark horses, nonetheless, represent an insignificant number compared to the mass of over 50 other aspirants whose ultimate goal, it might seem, is simply to add titles of former presidential candidate to their CVs.

But among them are also veterans in the game for contesting and losing, as well as few popular faces who, although are eminently qualified Nigerians, do not stand much of a chance, if any. Indeed, they qualify only as pretenders in the presidential race.

Here are the likes of Reverend Chris Okotie, the perennial contestant who is the candidate of Fresh Democratic Party (FDP). Okotie, founder of the House of God International Ministry began his quest for presidency in 2003, claiming at the time that God had chosen him to be the next president of the country and that nothing was going to stop him.

In a televised interview then, Okotie was asked what he would do if by May 29, 2003, he was not the president of Nigeria. To which he retorted: “what would you do if by May 2003, you find out that Christ doesn’t exist?” Such was the level of conviction the Delta State born pastor noted more for his posh lifestyle and polished English had.

May 2003 came and went, and Olusegun Obasanjo was still president. But Okotie has not lost hope. He has contested in nearly every presidential election ever since. This time, he is back under the FDP.

A few days ago, Okotie asked that all other presidential candidates step down for him so he can set up an Interim National Government, as according to him, that was the only way to take Nigeria out the woods. But he should have got accustomed to losing. And unless real miracle happens, similar fate awaits him yet in 2019.

There is also Omoloye Sowore, Ondo born publisher of online medium, Sahara Reporters. A largely controversial figure whose media platform is noted more for hatchet jobs, Sowore is the candidate of Africa Action Congress (AAC). No doubt, a ‘popular’ figure within the social media space he has his fans and his critics in great numbers alike. No doubt a well known face, but not in any way a ‘serious’ contender, he is obviously a pretender.

Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, the cerebral southern Kadunaborn and former deputy governor of the CBN, he is candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); he ordinarily should belong in the top contenders’ list. But it’s a country where intellectualism is of little significance in leadership selection.

Mailafia was a former deputy governor of the Central Bank, former Associate Research Fellow at UNU-CRIS, sat on the board of Nigerian Breweries Plc and served as Chief of Staff at African Caribbean & Pacific Group of States. An eminently qualified presidential material, but for reasons of geography, religion, party and finance, does not pose a threat to the incumbent.

Ahmed Buhari, the Niger State born candidate of the Sustainable National Party (SNP) grabbed the headlines when he first announced his intentions to run for the nation’s top job as another Buhari who wants to be president.

A vibrant young geologist turned IT professional, Ahmed is passionate about a good future for Nigeria. In an interview with this medium few months ago, he vowed to “create a mindset that will make our people see beyond ethnicity, religion, social status and gender. And start looking at how we can have people who can deliver by exploring our comparative economic advantages.”

He had intended to run on the platform of the PDP but was crowded out. He will be on the ballot at least, but with all considered, he is a pretender in the race.

Victor Okhai, candidate of the Providence People’s Congress (PPC), is a producer, scriptwriter, director, cinematographer Fixer, Freelance journalist and logistics provider for major international Film companies and TV networks including BBC, Aljazeera, CNN.

The Edo born film maker, turned politicians is also the Co-founder of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria who has produced and directed number of documentaries, movies and television series locally.

He sees himself as a true Nigerian who has strong ties with every major ethnic group in the country. He has blood ties with the Igbo, the Hausa/Fulani and social ties with the Yoruba. Like many, he is hinging his campaign on restructuring and promises to lead a beleaguered nation out of the woods if given the opportunity.

But the opportunity he seeks is one that is very unlikely. He will make up the numbers and only pass as former presidential candidate. Apart from not having much of a presence in the media, Okhai had neither the strong platform nor the financial muscle to mount solid bid for power.

Adesina Fagbenro-Byron, candidate of KOWA Party sees himself, like other young professionals in the race, as the future of Nigeria. He is an advocate for restructuring who believes that Nigeria can do much better as a truly federal state. However, the office of the president which he seeks is beyond him for obvious reasons.

Chief Samuel Eke, candidate of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) is in a veteran, yet largely unknown presidential aspirant. He had contested in the past and lost uneventfully too. This time, nothing justifies any expectations of a better fate. Chief Eke and his party are promising to revolutionise agriculture, “

Eke and his party a promising revolution in the agric sector, “to revamp the economy through extensive and intensive focus on agriculture just as the party’s name and manifesto states.”

He says his party would involve major banks and international financial institutions to invest heavily in agriculture to create employment, security, food and wealth for Nigerians. But his bid is easily dead on arrival.

David Ize-Iyamu is the presidential candidate of the Better Nigeria Peoples Party (BNPP); he is an activist and promoter of youth interest. He is the founder of the Youth Revolution Movement which he set up to groom the country’s youths for leadership and government governance.

The Edo politician has been reasonably active in the media. And his bid for power may only help to earn him more mention in the papers and more interviews on TV.

Isaac Babatunde Ositelu, the presidential candidate of Accord Party (AP) wants to return Nigeria to the path of progress. He believes that change is not only possible but very near. He wants a Nigeria, which in 2019, will become “vibrant, booming with prosperity and will provide the basic tenets necessary to have good quality of life.” He anchors his campaign on four cardinal items which he identifies as Infrastructure, Trust, Economy and Next Generation (ITEN). He will achieve the status of having run for the office in the country.

Tope Fasua, candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) is your ideal president, cosmopolitan, educated and polished. But Nigeria is not a country where these attributes make one a serious contender and even him as his party are probably aware that race will likely end in defeat.

Lagos State born Fasua is an economist, business man and writer. He is the founder of Global Analytics Consulting Limited, a consulting firm with headquarters in Nigeria. He has achieved. The 47-year-old has done a lot in his four decades on earth. But one title he won’t be adding to his name in 2019 is Mr. President.

LIST OF OTHER CANDIDATES