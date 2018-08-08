2019 election budget: NASS leadership meets INEC in Abuja

The leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) is currently in a meeting with the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The meeting is a special hearing on INEC’s budget for the 2019 elections.

The ongoing meeting was also tweeted via INEC’s official handle, @inecnigeria, where it was stated that the meeting was a special hearing on INEC’s budget for the 2019 elections.

The meeting followed Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s joint press conference on the invasion of the National Assembly complex by men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Saraki had said during Wednesday’s press conference that the leadership of the National Assembly would be meeting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) delegation in Abuja.

He said in his opening address at the World Press Conference in Abuja that the meeting was initially fixed for Tuesday but postponed because of the siege on the National Assembly complex by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives.

“The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had started a meeting with the National Chairman of the INEC.”

The Senate President stressed that the National Assembly would support government’s efforts geared towards smooth conduct of the 2019 general election.

