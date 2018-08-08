-
I will disclose my 2019 presidential ambition in due time – Saraki
By OBINNA EZUGWU Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said he will tell Nigerians whether or not he will run for president in 2019 when the time is ripe. Saraki who stated this while responding to questions from journalists during his world press conference earlier on Wednesday in Abuja, following Tuesday’s invasion of the National […]
-
2019 election budget: NASS leadership meets INEC in Abuja
The leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) is currently in a meeting with the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The meeting is a special hearing on INEC’s budget for the 2019 elections. The ongoing meeting was also tweeted via INEC’s official handle, @inecnigeria, where it was stated that the meeting […]
-
At last, Senator Akpabio dumps PDP for APC
Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday officially decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Akpabio was welcomed to the ruling party at a rally organised for him by the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC. Some of the senators in attendance were Abdullahi […]
-
Sack of DSS boss: Osinbajo has made it clear invasion order didn’t come from him – Uwazurike
Senior lawyer and president emeritus of Igbo think tank group, Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has commended Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for summoning courage to sack the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura over Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly, noting that the Acting President, has, by his action, made it clear […]
-
NASS siege: Acting President, Osinbajo sacks DSS boss, Lawal Daura
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura following the siege on the National Assembly by security operatives on Tuesday. Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed Daura’s sacking on his Twitter handle, @akandeoj. He wrote, “AgP Yemi Osinbajo has directed the termination of the appointment of the […]
-
We want to restore Abia to its deserved glory—Otti
Okey Onyenweaku Dr. Alex Otti, a forefront contestant for the post of Governor of Abia State, yesterday Sunday August 5, 2018 said in Lagos that he was gunning for position of Governor of the State to change the story of the Igbo man in Nigeria and perhaps the world. Otti, who met with friends at […]
-
Stocks: Investors scout for hidden value as market turns bearish
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As Nigeria’s Stock Exchange’s All Shares Index (ASI) dips below a year-to-date yield of zero per cent (-4.58 per cent at the close of the previous week’s business on Friday), a growing number of investors have put gun sights on emerging hidden value opportunities in the market. So far the results have […]
-
Naira remains stable as foreign portfolio investors take lackluster position
By FELIX OLOYEDE Review of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market in the last one month has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regular intervention in the market has kept the naira stable as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) adopt a wait-and-see position in the equities market. The local currency has been stable within a band […]
-
Saraki’ defection deepens NASS-APC logjam
…as impeachment plot thickens and lawyers sing discordant tunes By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, capped what has been days of the ruling All Progressives Congress’s (APC) unraveling when he finally and formally quit the party for the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), taking with him the governor of […]
-
SARAKI: Power, Wealth, Mystic
By OBINNA EZUGWU Bukola Abubakar Saraki is a political force of nature. His meteoric rise to national prominence in a relatively short time has left even his most ardent critics grudgingly envious of his achievements that have since overshadowed that of his late father, Abubakar Saraki, who bestrode the politics of the North Central State […]
-
Booming oil prices puts Nigeria at risk
By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Rising oil prices, once a big blessing may now be a curse for Nigeria, BusinessHallmark findings have revealed. The nation is now daily raking in millions of dollars as proceeds from crude sales due to rising oil prices. Since December 2017, the Brent benchmark oil price has soared by about 40%, to […]
-
Nestle’s surging profits confound market
By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Nestle Nigeria has resisted the smothering effect of a weak economy and raised its head high. Pushing back on the harsh macro-economic environment, the company beat analysts’ expectations in its half year performance for the period ended June 31, 2018 as reflected in the 30 per cent increase in the company’s profit […]
-
FBN announces bumper harvest as NPLs decline –Industry experts laud Management
By FELIX OLOYEDE A fall in necessary provisions for bad and doubtful debt has spurred FBN Holding Company (FBNH) to a historic four year profit before tax. The strategic decision by the Holdco’s management to reinforce risk management seems to be paying off as lower impairment charges combined with higher revenues from e-banking activities has […]
-
Heritage Bank reiterates support for MSMEs
Heritage Bank Plc has assured promoters of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) of support to enable them grow their businesses into generational conglomerates. The MD/CEO of the Bank, Mr. Ifie Sekibo disclosed this in a statement signed by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of the bank, Mr. Fela Ibidapo over the weekend. According to […]
-
No life lost in Ecobank fire incident
There was a fire incident on Tuesday morning in the compound of Ecobank’s Lagos head office when a tanker delivering diesel to the Bank caught fire. The fire was contained within the generator house and the diesel truck and there was no loss of life or damage to any other property. The Lagos State Fire […]
-
Atiku: As the serial defector declares
…are the odds in his favour this time By OBINNA EZUGWU A serial defector, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, back in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is poised to take one final shot at Nigeria’s highest office, the presidency, for the fourth time. At 72, the Adamawa born politician’s days in active politics is […]