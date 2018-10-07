2019: Oby Ezekwesili declares for president, says Nigeria being poorly governed

Former Minister of Education and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili has declared her intention to run for the office of president in 2019.

Ezekwesili who served as Vice President of the World Bank, announced her intention in a statement, weekend saying she wants to run for the nation’s top job because governance has kept worsening in the country.

“I want to run for, and win, the 2019 presidential election to serve and put the citizens first by mobilizing and taking decisive actions on a number of big ideas that will help all of us build an exceptional nation,” Ezekwesili said.

“Governance keeps worsening. So we the citizens have decided to get into the political arena to make things right.”

However, she did not mention the political party under whose platform she will run for the office.

Meanwhile, voting had stopped in the ongoing People’s Democratic Party (PDP) convention holding at the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, but sorting of votes is still ongoing.

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki remain front line contenders for the opposition party’s ticket.

The party would announce the winner and key challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a matter of hours.

Buhari was on Saturday, affirmed as the APC presidential candidate at the party’s special convention in Abuja.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook