Published On: Thu, Oct 11th, 2018

2019: Obasanjo endorses Atiku for President

 

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election, noting that he is much better than the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abubakar, who served as Obasanjo’s deputy between 1999 and 2007, is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Accompanied by top members of the opposition party, Abubakar visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Thursday.

While receiving his guests, Obasanjo publicly admitted that he has been having a running battle with the PDP candidate but said he had forgiven him.

He expressed delight over the tribute Abubakar paid to him at the presidential primary of the PDP.

“I am happy to welcome the distinguished leaders of goodwill who have led the PDP Presidential candidate and my former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, to my humble abode and I welcome the Presidential Candidate himself,” he said.

“Let me start by congratulating President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, for his success at the recent PDP Primary and I took note of his gracious remarks in his acceptance speech that it all started here.

“Yes, when it started, it was meant for Atiku to succeed Obasanjo. In the presence of these distinguished leaders of goodwill today, let me say it openly that we have reviewed what went wrong on the side of Atiku. And in all honesty, my former Vice-President has re-discovered and re-positioned himself. As I have repeatedly said, it is not so much what you did against me that was the issue but what you did against the Party, the government and the country.

“From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable.

“Whenever or wherever you might have offended me, as a Christian who asks for God’s forgiveness of my sins and inadequacies on daily basis, I forgive and I sincerely advise you to learn from the past and do what is right and it will be well with you. Obviously, you have mended fences with the Party and fully reconciled with the Party. That’s why today, you are the presidential candidate of the Party.

“For me, relatively and of all the aspirants in the PDP, you have the widest and greatest exposure, experience, outreach and possibly the best machinery and preparation for seeing the tough and likely dirty campaign ahead through. From what I personally know of you, you have capacity to perform better than the incumbent. You surely understand the economy better; you have business experience, which can make your administration business-friendly and boost the economy and provide jobs.

“You have better outreach nationally and internationally and that can translate to better management of foreign affairs. You are more accessible and less inflexible and more open to all parts of the country in many ways. As Pastor Bakare, one-time running mate of the incumbent President said, “You are a wazobia man.” And that should help you in confronting the confrontable and shunning nepotism.”

Obasanjo advised Abubakar to team up with those who lost out in the race to secure the presidential ticket of the PDP.

“In addition to appreciating all that the Party has done for you, may I advise you to work together with all those who contested for the party’s flag with you as a team for your campaign,” he said.

“There are still areas, nationally and internationally, where you have to mend fences and make amends. You will know how to handle what is already out and what may yet be put out by the opposition. But, I am convinced that if you continue with the attitude that brought you here with these distinguished leaders of goodwill, with remorse and contrite heart, the rest of the coast within and outside the country can be cleared. And if there is anything I can do and you want me to do in that respect, I will do.

“I am sure with the right attitude for change where necessary, and by putting lessons learned by you to work, you will get the understanding, cooperation, support and mandate – all at the national level. With Nigerians voting for you, it will mean that you secure their forgiveness and regain their confidence. It will be with the hope or assurance of a Paul on the road to Damascus Conversion. After all, change and conversion are of man. I believe that with a contrite heart, change is possible in everybody’s life and situation.”

Credit: the Cable

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Got news for us?

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Naira firms up in Investors’ FX window, exchanges $/N364.02

    The Naira appreciated slightly by 0.07 per cent to N364.02 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Thursday. At the I&E FX window a total of $135.47mn was traded in 399 deals, with rates ranging between $/N358.00 – $/N365.00. The local currency at the Interbank remained stable at N306.45 at […]

  • Medium, large capitalized stocks halt downtrend in Equity market

    After downtrend of two consecutive trading days, the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note on Thursday on the back of appreciation recorded by medium and large capitalized stocks. the All Share Index (ASI) increased by 35.24 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.11 per cent to closed at 32,417.82 points. Also, the Market […]

  • British American Tobacco Certified Top Employer in Africa

    The British American Tobacco (BAT) has been certified as one of the best companies to work for in Africa by the globally-recognised Top Employers Institute at a certification dinner held in South Africa on October 4, 2018. The giant tobacco company got the recognition as a top employer in Nigeria and six other African countries, […]

  • NIMASA won’t give cabotage waivers to oil firms

    Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), will no longer encourage the application of any form of waivers under the Cabotage Act, particularly from the oil firms. Director general of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside said the practice of granting waivers does not help the growth of the Nigerian maritime sector and economy at large. […]

  • Stanel CEO speaks on Nigerian economy at Sunderland University

    The Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has been invited by Sunderland University, UK, to feature as a Guest Speaker in the ongoing “Nigeria @58 Edition” of the university. Uzoochukwu, a young Nigerian entrepreneur, was invited based on his impact on Nigerian economy. He also delivered a lecture on “Nigerian Youth Population: […]

  • 2019: Obasanjo endorses Atiku for President

      Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election, noting that he is much better than the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. Abubakar, who served as Obasanjo’s deputy between 1999 and 2007, is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Accompanied by top members of […]

  • Grazing reserves: Again, Afenifere bombs Tinubu …tells him to stop digging inside the ditch

    By OBINNA EZUGWU Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has once again, lampooned the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his suggestion that unoccupied lands be given to herdsmen for cattle grazing, advising the former Lagos governor to stop digging while he is already in the ditch. The group’s latest […]

  • How court case halts insurance recapitalization exercise

    Litigation filed by some insurance stakeholders has forced the government to suspend the planned recapitalization of insurance firms operating in the country. The Insurance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) last month instituted a legal case against NAICOM, asking the court to bar it from commencing the implementation of the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) model […]

  • LSETF Collaborates with IBM to build digital skills for youths

    In line with its commitment to help build a stronger, viable and sustainable technology ecosystem in the state, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) through its technology driven initiative, ‘Lagos Innovates’, has collaborated with IBM to build a new digitally-skilled generation. The collaboration will focus on building the skills of young Africans who have […]

  • FG disburses N15.18bn interest-free loans

    The Federal Government through Government Empowerment & Enterprise Programme (GEEP) has disbursed N15.183 billion in interest-free loans to over 300,000 market women, traders, artisans, farmers across all 36 States of the country and the FCT, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed. Speaking at the 9th presidential quarterly business forum, in Abuja, he noted 56 per cent […]

  • Fidelity Bank unveils a novel account opening initiative

    Fidelity Bank Plc has unveiled a novel account opening initiative, just as it launched a new savings promotion campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers of the bank. The new account opening initiative, the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, enables members of the public to open online savings accounts through […]

  • Labour insists on N30,000 minimum wage

    The Organised Labour has insisted that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment for onward submission to President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Joe Ajaero, President, United Labour Congress (ULC), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Ajaero was reacting to the […]

  • Fidelity: Okonkwo raises the bar

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU The recent liquidation of Skye Bank Plc by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised apprehensions about the safety of customer deposits in the various banks as a growing number of bank customers make a bid for the door, migrating from banks that appear high risk to those with larger asset […]

  • Union Bank introduces Edu360

    Union Bank has announced the first edition of an annual education fair – Edu360, as part of its efforts to support education as a critical sector for Nigeria’s growth and development.  The 2-day event themed: ‘Investing in the Future’ has been designed to attract audiences across the education ecosystem including investors, parents, school owners, teachers and students who will benefit […]

  • Google displays New Pixel Phone, Speaker, set to wrestle Apple

    Google showed off a pair of new Pixel phones, a tablet computer and a speaker with a screen in a deluge of new products aimed at competing with the latest gadgets from big technology rivals. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones offer significant upgrades to prior models by adding a nearly edge-to-edge screen […]

  • Buhari seeks NASS nod on $2.78 Eurobond

    President Muhammadu Buhari has requested a National Assembly resolution to raise 2.78 billion dollars from the International Capital Market for part-funding of the 2018 budget. Buhari’s request came in a letter dated July 23, and read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at plenary on Tuesday. The president said the amount, approved in the […]



read more...