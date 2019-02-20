2019 elections: FG declares Friday public holiday
As part of preparation of the rescheduled presidential and parliamentary elections, which will hold on February 23, the Federal Government has declared Friday, February 22, 2019, as a public holiday.
In a release issued by the Ministry of Interior explained that bankers are excluded from the work-free day.
The release stated, “The Federal Government declares Friday, February 22, 2019 as work-free day. Those providing essential duties and bankers are excluded.
“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their poling units for the reschedule Presidential & National Assembly elections. “Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general election.”
