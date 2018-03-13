2019 Elections: Cross River Govt begins Advocacy Campaign for Women

320 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Cross River State Government has started advocacy on the need for its people especially women in the state to get registered, in order to exercise their electoral rights come 2019.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Stella Odey, made this known while addressing the women insist that, the only way women can get more engagement in political representation is by getting their PVC’s and returning back the incumbent governor, Ben Ayade to office in 2019.

She noted that the reason behind the gathering is for these women to become more aware and prepared ahead of the coming elections.

She also tasked the women to be nation builders as they are expected to return back to their various communities to educate their communities on the need to effectively participate in the coming elections.

As the 2019 general elections draw closer, one thing is certain, the PVC remains the only option for one’s voice to be heard.