2019:  Atiku promises to focus on SME’s, others, if elected 

The search for solutions to Nigeria’s economic problems has taken the former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s campaign train to Aba, the commercial hub of Abia state, where he promised that everything about business and manufacturing are going to be given priority attention in his administration, if elected next year.

Atiku made this promise at a Town Hall meeting that brought him and his Presidential team in contact with the business community. The team brain-stormed with members of the Organised private sector (OPS) from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones of the federation on the way forward for the Nigerian economy.

The crowd was composed primarily of representatives of the various branches of the OPS, under the umbrella of South-East/ South-South Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, coloured with some political top brass from the affected PDP states in the zones, including the National chairman of the Party, Chief Uche Secondus and his officials, members of the National Assembly, serving and retired as well as other interest groups.

Addressing the audience at the Aba Sports Club, Aba, Atiku made it clear that he was in the commercial city of Aba to interact with the business communities from the South-East and South states realizing their importance in Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SME’) and manufacturing. He declared that he will do whatever that will promote businesses in these areas in accordance with the rule of law.

“I recognise Aba as the hub of SME’s in West Africa. To sustain that desire, I will study and implement all the challenges you(OPS) have brought forward before me here. I feel your pains, because they are also paining me, as a businessman and a manufacturer too. We have to work together to achieve those challenges.

“If elected, I will see that all the Ports function effectively to create the desired jobs in the country. For you to get all these and more done, you have to return PDP to power next year. We promise to restore the ease-of-doing business in Nigeria again. We shall introduce Computer Technology in our businesses, whereby you stay in your office or room and register your business, clear your goods or get your business done.

“I have listened to your requests to dredge some seaports and bring port activities near your business locations so as to expand your businesses, create jobs and plan for posterity. To do business, you need peace, security and funds. Both me(Atiku) and my VP, Peter Obi are experienced businessmen. So you have no fear”.

Also contributing, former governor of Anambra state and Presidential running-mate to Atiku in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi described Aba as the engine of manufacturing that is capable of changing the fortunes of Nigeria if properly harnessed. He enumerated Aba, Nnewi, Onitsha and Uyo as fast-growing metropolitan cities, which should not be neglected by any government.

According to Obi, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SME’s) and entrepreneurship are major ingredients of growth in any economy, stressing that Aba has all these.

Said he:”Atiku and I, are businessmen and we know how much it pains you doing business in Nigeria now. We understand the importance of power to business. It is unfortunate that the proposed National Integrated Power Project, NIPP at Alaoji, has not taken-off as scheduled. This is the major reason why Atiku has come to rub minds with the business communities in the area.

Our mission here today is to chart the way forward for Nigeria, if elected next year. I commend the proposed Enyimba Economic City project and I promise that the PDP-led Federal Government will come to the aid of this project as soon as they(PDP) are given the mandate.

The next PDP-controlled federal government is going to be different from what it had been before. Our Government will give loans to SME’s to expand their businesses in order to create jobs and wealth”.

Introducing the Presidential candidate, his running mate and entourage earlier, Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu drew attention to his efforts to promote made-in- Aba Goods to the outside world. He also called for the support of the Atiku regime to support the proposed Enyimba Economic City project, if elected next year.

In his presentation on behalf of the S-E/S-S Chambers of Commerce, Rotarian Andy Obasi said that the intention of the business community in the Zone is to propel Aba to surpass China in entrepreneurship and solicited for the support of the government in power.

Obasi, who is also the President of Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, ACCIMA, drew attention of the campaign train to the congestions and difficulties in clearing Goods at the Ports in Lagos as well as the inconveniences brought to bear on Trucks conveying Goods heading for the Eastern destination points.

He stressed the need for the federal government to make the Seaports, Airports, Dry ports and Railway-lines in the zones functional for effective maritime activities. He also emphasised the place of these facilities to the nation in terms of revenue generation, industrial growth, employment creation and lifting the standards of living of the people in those areas.

The Chamber President also drew attention to the illegal extortions at various checkpoints by government agencies on goods being transported from Lagos Ports to their delivery points at Aba, Onitsha, Nnewi and Uyo, respectively, and called for a stop to such mal-practices on Nigerian roads.

In his own remarks, the National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Uche Secondus further explained that he was at the forum to introduce the PDP-Presidential candidate, Atiku to the business community in Aba; and gave his words that Atiku will take full responsibility of the nation’s economy, security, etc, if elected.

Our country is in distress. In 2015, Nigeria was rated as Number ONE fast- growing economy. Today, our economy and security have collapsed. Nigeria is rated as Number One poor country. President Mohammadu Buhari does not take responsibility of anything in Nigeria. He is not aware that Nigerians are hungry or are being killed on daily bases. Atiku has a document on Nigerian economy”.

The highlight of the Town Hall meeting was the inspection of the stands where several Made-In-Aba wares were being displayed by businessmen from Aba.