Published On: Mon, Mar 26th, 2018

2019: APC vows to take over, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC),says the party will take over the three states in the South-East zone controlled by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

Osinbajo, Buhari, Odigie-Oyegun, Dogara, Tinubu at APC Caucus meeting in Abuja

It said as a result of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari since assumption of office, especially the key projects he was executing in the South-East, the job of convincing the people of the area had been made easier.

The states are Ebonyi, Abia and Enugu.

Party chieftains spoke on Saturday in Abakaliki, at a ceremony to mark the 5th anniversary of APC Youth League (APCYL)

National President of APCYL, Mr Solomon Faeren, who spoke, said that the party would  fulfilled its mission of winning the entire zone in 2019 to enable it consolidate on its programmes for the region.

Also speaking, an APC chieftain in Ebonyi, Mr Christian Chukwu, said that the party was determined to dislodge the PDP in the region.

Chukwu who delivered a keynote lecture titled:  “The Role of Nigerian Youths in Nation Building,” urged youths to get involved in partisan politics.

He said that this would enable them to develop and build leadership capacity.

Chukwu noted that the future of the country belonged to the youths hence the need to strive to participate in the political process.



“Youths are agents of progressive change and the future of any country belongs to the youths.

“The greatness of any nation is directly tied to the vibrancy and resilience of its youths, hence the need to develop and build your capacity to take up leadership roles, ” Chukwu said.

He alleged that the ruling party was intimidating and harassing APC members, but stressed that no amount of intimidation could deter them from achieving their mission.

“Our members were being harassed and intimidated but they have not succumbed. The youths of Ebonyi are not going to succumb.

“When you watch the way they are not succumbing, it is a clear sign that they want to take what belongs to them,” he added.

APCYL Ebonyi Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Nweke, said that the league was committed to promoting good governance by mobilising youths to participate in the  political process.

He said that the organisation which has been in existence for five years had engaged youths in active participation in partisan political activities.

“Our business and concern is to champion, project and promote collective interest of our party, we are not inclined to promoting any particular interest of individual members.

“All we ask is that every party member should come together as one and form a formidable force to defeat the ruling PDP in the state.



“The more united we are, the better and easier for us to bring the desired progressive change we clamour for in the state, ” Nweke said.

The South-East Coordinator of APCYL, Mr Okenwa Uka, said that youths were ready and determined to bring positive change in the political leadership of the country.

He said that PDP led government in Ebonyi has failed to provide needed political leadership that would lift the people from poverty and under-development.

“The youths are driving the progressive change being clamoured for in the state, and we are only asking our elders and leaders to support us to achieve our mission.

“We are committed to positive leadership transformation to redeem the lost glory of our state and we are unstoppable in this resolve,” Uka said.

Chief Austine Edeze, APC Board of Trustees member, Chief Christopher Omo-Isu, former House of Representatives member, in their separate speeches, charged APCYL to mobilise youths to register in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards of excellence to deserving members of the party.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor of the state, Chief Martin Elechi; Nigeria’s ambassador to Peru, Chile, and Paraguay, Chief Jonah Mkpuruka, and 22 others received the awards.

