2019: Activist warns Buhari against using ‘unfounded’ allegations to de-market Atiku

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Rights activist and convener, Save Lagos Group (SLG), Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against using false corruption allegations to de-market the presidential candidate of the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as according to him, such would amount to overheating the polity unnecessarily.

Comrade Adeniyi who made the call in a statement, Wednesday, urged President Buhari and his party to embrace politics without bitterness and to understand that opposition is one of ingredients of democracy.

He insisted that the president’s best bet was to campaign on his records, not to attack or malign his opponent as such would not convince Nigerians who can tell between empty noise and substance.

He advised that anyone who has evidence of corruption against the former vice president should take it to the appropriate authority for due action instead of making noise in the media.

“We challenge any Nigerian who has any evidence of corrupt allegation against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to channel it through appropriate federal government agencies under Buhari’s watch,” Adeniyi said.

“We also appeal to Buhari’s government not to hesitate to approach the Court of competent jurisdiction if there is any corrupt case he has against Atiku instead of trending on frivolous allegation in the media.

“We are not supposed to make any comment on this issue because we are not speaking for Atiku. But as a stakeholder in the Nigeria democratic project, we should not allow political actors to truncate our hard earned democracy.”

Comrade Adeniyi who is also the Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), further pointed out that all the 2015 electioneering campaign promises of Buhari have been cancelled, while regretting that the president had instead of doing what he promised Nigerians denied ever making the promises he made.

He said that the recent “charade Ekiti and Osun States governorship election” where state apparatus were used to “disenfranchised eligible voters was an assault on democracy” and warned that Nigerians will not accept such manipulation in the general election next year.

