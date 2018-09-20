Published On: Thu, Sep 20th, 2018

2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend to hold in November

Fashion enthusiasts all over the world will be treated to an unparalleled exposé of Africa’s finest in fashion at the 3rd edition of the GTBank Fashion Weekend, which is bid to hold between  November 10-11, 2018,

The two-day event will bring together renowned fashion personalities from around the world and budding small businesses in the local fashion industry to create the biggest fashion experience in Africa to Lagos, where it would be taking place.

Now in its third year, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has become the premier consumer-focused event that places African fashion on the global stage and helps small businesses in the local fashion industry thrive. The first and second editions of the event, which held in November 2016 and 2017 respectively, brought together over 250,000 people to interact with some of the best minds in the global fashion space and directly patronize more than 200 indigenous small businesses in the local fashion industry.

The GTBank Fashion Weekend, which is free to attend, will feature fashion and entrepreneurial masterclasses facilitated by internationally renowned fashion experts as well as runway shows that will present the latest in fashion styles and design trends. With an overall vision of Promoting Enterprise, the Weekend will provide more than 130 small businesses with free stalls to showcase and sell the finest ensemble of apparels and fashion accessories. There will also be pop-up stands where budding indigenous designers will display their works and interact with some of Africa’s most passionate fashionistas.

Commenting on the 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, said “We are delighted to put together the largest showcase of the talents, innovation and enterprise that abound in Africa’s fashion space. This year, we are going further than before to transform this event into the critical meeting place for everyone involved in and passionate about African fashion in order to unlock greater growth opportunities for small businesses in the industry and build capacity across the entire fashion value chain.”

He further stated that “Beyond empowering small businesses with the expertise and networks that they need to thrive, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has become a major event in the social calendars of people across the continent and beyond, and as a bank that is passionate about enriching lives, we will continue to drive initiatives that add value to our communities and deliver amazing experiences for our customers.”

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking industry. The Bank is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and innovation. The Bank is also going beyond the traditional understanding of Corporate Social Responsibility as corporate philanthropy by intervening in key economic sectors through non-profit consumer focused fairs and capacity building initiatives for small businesses operating in these sectors.

