2018 BUDGET SPEECH: BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION Delivered by: His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari President, Federal Republic of Nigeria At the Joint Session of the National Assembly, Abuja Tuesday, 7TH of November 2017 PROTOCOLS I am here to present 2018 Budget Proposals. Before presenting the Budget, let me thank all of you Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, and indeed […]

2018 budget is critical to PMB’s administration, says Budgit CEO FELIX OLOYEDE The 2018 Budget which President Muhammedu Buhari presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday is of significant importance to the present administration, because it is the last budget is would implement before the 2019 general election, says Seun Onigbinde, Chief Executive Officer, Budgit, a civil tech enterprise, which specializes in monitoring public finance. […]

Analysts fault IMF call for tax holiday abolition FELIX OLOYEDE Economic analysts have picked holes in International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) position that the Federal government should halt tax holidays given to companies with pioneer status, saying the agency argument was borne out of lack of the understanding of the challenges in Nigeria’s business environment. The IMF recently urged Nigerian government to stop giving […]

Personal Finance: Making your brand a toast Customers are said to be kings. They decide what the producer put into the market. Any manufacturer that does not take consumers’ taste into cognisance while designing his products would soon be out of business. Marty Neumeier in his write-up, “The Brand Gap” says customers want a brand that they feel they need in their […]

Personal Finance: Money mistakes that would keep you poor There are a lot of postulations about wealth and wealth creation that have been preached for centuries that people do not interrogate diligently. So, they go in vicious circle trying to make money, because they have been ill-informed about wealth creation. As a result of this, many people make a lot of money, but are […]

Personal Finance: Strategies for making good investment Investments After the 2008-2009 consolidation in the banking sectors, there was a massive boom in the Nigerian Stock Market. This made a lot of people to invest in stocks. But not long thereafter, many of them lost their investments, because they were ill-prepared before dabbling into the market. To avoid making some of the mistakes […]

Nigeria’s highways of deaths By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA A failed portion of Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road in Edo State Travelling from one part of the country to another has become a misadventure that many Nigerians now dread venturing into. This is so because the bold ones who ply the roads go through hell before arriving at their destinations, with many bemoaning […]

Fresh anxiety over BVN as banks protest new CBN threats By JOHN JACOBS OLUSOLA A recent October 17, 2017 High Court judgment in Abuja, FCT, requiring the freezing of all over 40 million customer accounts that do not have bank verification numbers (BVNs) has unsettled several deposit money institutions (DMBs) as the implications of the order may begin to have severe consequences for bank liquidity. […]

More states wallow in debt . Edo, Lagos top list By FELIX OLOYEDE With states’ debt growing at double digits, while their internally generated revenue crawls at single digit, states in Nigeria have to urgently reverse this trend if they intend to fulfill their mandate of improving the lives of their citizenry. The State of States, the 2017 edition recently […]

Diamond Bank result rekindles hope, posts 71% Q3 profits . Union Bank declares improved Q3 results By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Shareholders of Diamond Bank plc could not be more pleased with the bank than the present as its recently declared third quarter (Q3) result for 2017 shows a strong turnaround of its fortunes as virtually all corporate financial indices moved up. The banks digital leadership […]

Buhari plunged Nigeria into recession – Ambassador Keshi Diplomat and former Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Joe Keshi says the President Muhammadu Buhari administration lacks the initiative to provide the change it promised the Nigerian people, stressing that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election by relying heavily on propaganda, but the time has come to govern. The former Chairman […]

2019 re-election fireworks explode By OBINNA EZUGWU It is now a matter of when, not if, President Muhammadu Buhari will throw his hat in the ring and officially declare for his second term bid ahead of the February 16, 2019 presidential election, a year and few months from now. It is certain the president is running for second term […]

(Interview) The Fulani have enslaved NigeriaChief Tola Adeniyi Veteran journalist, columnist and administrator, Chief Adetola Adeniyi says that restructuring Nigeria is inevitable as it must be achieved either intellectually or by the use of force. Chief Adeniyi said in this interview with Business Hallmark’s Teslim Shitta-Bey and Obinna Ezugwu how the Fulani have over the years used the military and trickery to bring […]

Kiki Okewale launches Stitches of Hope Foundation …supports The Makoko Dream Project with uniforms, textbooks and notebooks Kiki Okewale, a leading fashion entrepreneur and CEO of HOPE Fashion officially launched her foundation: Stitches of Hope on October 18, with a visit to the Lagos waterside community, Makoko. The highlight of the occasion was her donation of 40 school uniforms, plus several […]

Buhari sacks suspended SGF, NIA boss …appoints new SGF President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday. The sacking of the […]