Nigeria spends $400m annually on pesticides – NSPRI
The Executive Director, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Prof. Olufemi Peters, has said Nigerian farmers and agro-based companies spend $400m annually on pesticides. He also said that improper pesticide use had caused millions of people to frequently fall sick across the country. He spoke during NSPRI training workshop on ‘the use of inert atmosphere silos […]
200 Chinese investors to invest in Nigeria
FELIX OLOYEDE No fewer than 200 Chinese mining companies have declared interest to invest in Nigeria’s mining sector. Business Hallmark gathered that the Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Abubakar, in September, led Nigeria’s delegation to the China Mining Conference in China. During the conference, Nigeria and China organised […]
Leasing Industry Targets Nigerian Healthcare Development
By FELIX OLOYEDE The Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN), has moved to further contribute to the healthcare sector in Nigeria in line with its developmental role. The move is aimed at enhancing development contributing to the repositioning of the sector targeted at meeting the huge infrastructure and other challenges affecting the sector. The […]
Banks to commence N26bn Agric SME fund disbursement this quarter
FELIX OLOYEDE Deposit money Banks (DMBs) will begin the disbursement of the N26 billion intervention fund set aside for the development of the agricultural Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) before the year runs out. The fund would be disbursed to Agric SMEs as entity contribution and the disbursing lenders would also provide mentorship and hand-holdin […]
Patching up PZ
By TESLIMeslim SHITTA-BEY In the 1980’s and mid 1990’s PZ-Cussons was amongst the bluest of blue chip companies listed on the (NSE), it was the cream on top of the conglomerate pie, but by the turn of the 2000’s rising competition, growing weariness and a general lack of spunk had caught up with the business […]
Lafarge poised to increase market share
Okey Onyenweaku Lafarge Africa has annouced plans to raise fresh funds through a Rights Issue. The Cement Company plans to raise a whooping N131.65billion at N42.50 per share by issuing 5 new shares for every 9 shares held by shareholders at the qualification date. While the opening date of the Rights Issue is yet […]
Anti corruption: The rot within
– President Buhari’s men expose fragility of corruption fight By Obinna Ezugwu On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari mounted the saddle of leadership after riding on the high horse of anti-corruption and unquenchable integrity to beat the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. Buhari had promised, in his campaign trail, to kill corruption, lest corruption […]
NIGERIA @ 57: NO JOBS. A FUTURE IN DANGER
By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA Nigeria’s employment crisis is worsening with technological advancement daily displacing much of the nation’s manufacturing and other work force, and in turn creating widespread social disruption and human hardship, Business Hallmark findings have revealed. According to the latest figures by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), unemployment rate rose to 14.2 per […]
High interest rates threaten ERGP
FELIX OLOYEDE Nigeria’s hastily constructed economic growth and recovery plan (ERGP) is about to face is stiffest test yet as a growing number of economists argue that the refusal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ease money supply and bring down interest rates at its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting (MPC) will puncture […]
First Bank, the Elephant expands frontiers
By FELIX OLOYEDE In a deft move to grow its banking franchise across Africa, First Bank Holding Company (FBNH) has increased equity stake in its Congo DRC subsidiary. FBNH, Nigeria’s foremost financial holding company, announced the acquisition of the remaining shares in FBNBank DRC Limited (FBNBank DRC), making it FBNH’s wholly owned Subsidiary. FBNH said […]
Nigerian Economic summit 23: Impact on policy, economy
By EMEKA EJERE As the nation heads towards yet another edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit, expectations are high that the outcome of the event will among other things help in taking Nigeria much further out of recession through consistent growth and diversification. Nigeria has just minimally exited a 2-year long recession occasioned by negative […]
Events Rental Services – Canopies, Tables, Chairs
Party Equipment Rental Services is a very lucrative form of business with a long time residual income value. In most parts of the country, partying is a common practice especially on weekends. It is usually one party or the other. Saturdays and Sundays are known for weddings, birthdays, survival, dedication, thanksgiving parties, etc. Indeed, people love to have […]
Nigeria at 57: So far so what?
Obinna Ezugwu On October 1, 2017, Nigeria officially clocked 57 years as an independent nation. It is yet another milestone for the world’s most populous black nation and activities were lined up in celebration. But other than the count of years, is there anything worthy of celebration? “None,” says Mr John Bede-Anthonio, public affairs […]
Govt must invest in research to overcome our food value chain challenges
Food is not just a necessity to human survival. Mr. Akindele Faleye, Managing Director, WUFAS AGRONet, a food processing consultancy firm, believes food processing, if properly harnessed, could become a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and help create jobs for a chunk of the unemployed youths. In this interview with FELIX […]
Tinubu and the future of Nigeria
Last week, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the APC, added his voice to the southern agenda for the future of this country and its political survival. His intervention which had been expected but lacking since the great debate began with the inauguration of the Political conference in 2014 now gives a considerable degree of […]
MPC retains monetary policy levers
FELIX OLOYEDE | Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central of Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday September 26, 2017 retained major monetary policy levers despite the call of manufacturers and financial analysts for a reduction in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) an the easing of the banks cash reserve ratio. The Banks Governor, Godwin Emefiele, […]