Troops have killed a member of the Boko Haram Terrorist group when they engaged the insurgents in a gun duel in Borno State.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, troops of Three Battalion on Operation Lafiya Dole successfully repelled an attack by members of the outlawed group at Ngamboru Ngala area of the state in Northeast Nigeria.

Brigadier General Chukwu said other members of the group fled following a superior firepower from the troops while one soldier, unfortunately, lost his life during the attack.

The morale of the troops remained high as the Army urged members of the public to always cooperate with the soldiers by providing useful and timely information.

Items recovered from the insurgents include one rocket-propelled gun 7 tube, one anti-aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles, and two empty magazines.

Meanwhile, the Army authorities said they have concluded plans to launch a military operation to totally contain the activities of the insurgents and restored peace in the troubled Northeast region.

The Chief of Training and Operations of the Army, Major General David Ahmadu, told a news conference in Abuja on Friday that the ‘Operation Last Hold’ would be effective from Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

He said the operation, which would last for four months, would form part of activities to commemorate the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2018.

The operation is expected to take off in the northern part of Borno State and it will entail the deployment of six additional Maneuver Brigades and other critical assets in the region.