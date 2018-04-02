Access, Ecobank reward shareholders with mouth watering returns As the economy continues to show signs of better days, results of listed companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are also painting a fair picture of improvement. Access bank Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) have both joined the league of G T Bank and Zenith Banks whose results have kept investors smiles warm […]

First Bank restores confidence with strategies By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY As far as banks go, First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) is reworking a business model that has suffered pain. The new bank management led by Dr Adesola Adedutan is changing the banks direction by becoming an aggressive retail behemoth leveraging digitization as a platform for market dominance. At a recent breakfast […]

Danjuma: Roar of the tiger By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week, visibly enraged General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), shook the country’s political landscape when he lashed out at the Nigerian Armed Forces for aiding and abating armed bandits on an “ethnic cleansing” mission in his home state of Taraba, as well as other riverine states of the federation, noting specifically […]

Cancer Spread: Newly discovered ‘Organ’ could play role Thanks to a laser-equipped mini-microscope developed by a French start-up, scientists have discovered a previously undetected feature of the human anatomy that could help explain why some cancers spread so quickly. Nobody was looking for the interstitium, as the new quasi-organ is called, because no one knew it was there, at least not in complex […]

Alleged looters’ list: Secondus demands N1.5bn compensation, apology The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus, has demanded for a public apology and the sum of N1.5billion as compensation, following the list of alleged looters revealed by the Federal Government. Mr Secondus made the demand on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, one day after […]

Senator Mantu confesses: I helped rig elections A former deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, has revealed how he helped his party to win elections in the past. Senator Mantu, who was a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ‘confessed the truth’ during an interview on Hard Copy, a Channels Television programme that airs on Friday. […]

NSE: Market reopens April 3 as Nestle leads gainers table The market would reopen on April 3 following the March 30 and April 2 public holidays declared by the Federal Government to mark Easter celebrations, as Nestle Nigeria PLC led the gainers’ table at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) appreciating by N39.70 to close at N1,380 per share on Thursday. The News Agency of Nigeria […]

Treasury looters: FG names Secondus, others in PDP The Federal Government on Friday listed names of some members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who it alleged looted the national treasury when the party was in power. At a media briefing in Lagos, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the PDP National Chairman, Uche Seconduns took N200 million from the office […]

Why Lekki Deep Seaport is important to Nigeria’s economy – Amaechi The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained the importance of the Lekki Deep Seaport to Nigeria’s economy. The Minister said that the Deep Seaport will improve and upgrade the capacity of the Nigerian ports which are already existing in the country. ” Every country that desires a market share in the global maritime space […]

Easter Message: Counter hate with love-Buhari urges Nigerians President Muhammadu Buhari As Christians in Nigeria prepare to celebrate Easter, President Muhammadu Buhari has called on them to counter hate speech, corruption, and terrorism by showing love and working for peace and social justice. The President made the call on Thursday in his Easter message during which he extolled the exemplary life of Christ […]

Our goal is to unite Nigerians – Buhari President Buhari says the Federal Government is committed to uniting the people of the country such that every Nigerian can benefit from the other. The President said this on Thursday while giving a speech at a colloquium organised to mark the birthday of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in […]

Seeking elusive truce in NASS, Presidency Cold War By OBINNA EZUGWU Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari met with Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Yakubu Dogara as well as other principal officers of both chambers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led National Assembly at the state house, Abuja, but members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) […]

NSE market indices loses 441.16 points Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday extended downward trend with the All-Share Index losing 441.16 points in one trading day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index which opened at 41,243.24 shed 441.16 points or 1.07 per cent to close at 40,802.08 amid loses by some highly capitalised equities. […]

Wema Bank secures $35m from international lenders to fund SMEs Wema Bank Plc. has signed a Line of Credit Agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to grow financial support to small and medium scale businesses in Nigeria. The innovative bank, which pioneered Africa’s first fully digital bank ALAT, confirmed that AfDB has already disbursed the $15 million agreed with the multilateral development finance institution. […]

ALATbyWema wins ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ Award ALATbyWema, Africa’s first fully digital bank, has been named ‘Best Digital Bank in Africa’ at the 2018 Asian Banker Awards. Wema Bank launched ALAT in May 2017 to provide digital banking services for students, entrepreneurs and professionals in Nigeria. Over 200,000 ALAT accounts have been opened since May 2017, accounting for more than 1 billion […]