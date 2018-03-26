PIGB : Stakeholders advocate 2 regulators for petroleum industry Oil marketers and the Organised Private Sector (OPS), have suggested two regulatory bodies to regulate the oil industry under the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) currently before the National Assembly. The oil marketers disclosed this at a joint media briefing with the OPS in Lagos, on Sunday. Mr. Obafemi Olawore, the Executive Secretary of the […]

High NPLs hobble banks’ 2017 performance By FELIX OLOYEDE The non-performing loans (NPLs) of commercial lenders in the country maintained an upward trajectory in 2017, despite Nigeria’s exit from recession at the end of the first half of the year. A review of the 2017 full year financial statements of Stanbic IBTC, EcobankTransinternational, Access Bank, Zenith Bank and GTBank, who have […]

Nigerian Customs re-strategize operations to curb smuggling—Oyo/Osun Comptroller By OLUSESAN LAOYE The comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service for Oyo and Osun Command, Comptroller Christopher Ogar Odibu, has said that the Nigerian Customs has re–strategized to deal decisively with smugglers and increase the revenue profile of the service especially that of the Oyo and Osun State command under him. He gave this hint while […]

Role of human capital investment in supporting pro-poor and economic growth agenda By BILL GATES Your Excellency Muhamadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Senator Bukola Saraki, Senate President; Honorable Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House; Your Excellencies, executive governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Royal fathers; Distinguished ladies and gentlemen; and as […]

Whistleblowers fetch Nigeria N143billion The Federal Government said it recovered more than N143. 89 billion from corrupt officials through the implementation of the Whistleblower policy. The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) disclosed this in a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. The report showed that government had successfully recovered N7.8 […]

Dangote wows Lagos with super duper marriage By AYOLA OLAOLUWA Her father is the world’s richest black man, so it’s little surprise that Fatima Dangote’ wedding was a lavish, no-expense spared, fairy-tale affair. Fatima, who is one of 57-year-old industrialist Aliko Dangote’s three daughters, last Friday, married the pilot son of former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, Jamil in the mother […]

GT in Spreadsheet…beyond the magic BY TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) is one of Nigeria’s most profitable commercial lending institutions and one of its most enigmatic. The bank spawned by two dreamy-eyed bankers, Fola Adeola and the late Tayo Aderinokun, posted a 2017 earnings per share of N6.03 or 29.1 per cent higher than the N4.67 posted a […]

Heat over T. Y. Danjuma’s damning verdict on Nigerian Army OBINNA EZUGWU Nigerian government, Army and the Taraba State government have engaged in a war of words over remarks by former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), who while delivering a lecture at the maiden convocation ceremony of the Taraba State University on Saturday, alleged that there was an ethnic cleansing happening […]

Int’l friendly: Eagles pip Poland 1-0 Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday demonstrated their intention to impress at the 2018 FIFA World Cup by defeating Poland 1-0 at the Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw. Victor Moses’ 61st minute penalty kick made the difference as the Eagles fought hard to earn a win over world number eight Poland. Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr made the […]

Afreximbank opens $800m credit lines for 55 banks The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has opened credit lines amounting to $800 million in 55 banks across Africa to facilitate the confirmation of letters of credit to support intra-African trade. Mr Obi Emekekwue, the bank’s Director and Global Head, Communications and Events Management Department, said that under the strategy launched in 2016, about $25 billion […]

`Pursue your dreams’, Buhari tells Dapchi girls Buhari advises Dapchi girls President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday interacted with the recently rescued Dapchi schoolgirls and advised them to pursue their dreams without fear. The President assured them of their safety and that efforts are on to also rescue the remaining Chibok girls and other Nigerians in captivity of the terrorists. The girls were […]

Yoruba youths demand referendum, say Nigeria has known only sadness, strive, war since creation By OBINNA EZUGWU The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has asked that a referendum or plebiscite be held so that Nigerians can decide on the kind of country they want, noting that since independence, the country has remained a country where sadness, war, hatred and bigotry thrives, and where happiness has continued to be […]

Trump rattles Stock markets with China trade tariff U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, although his action was far removed from threats that could have ignited a global trade war. Under the terms of the memorandum, Trump will target the Chinese imports only after a consultation […]

Buhari visits Zamfara, assures residents better security President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the people of Zamfara State that the security situation in the country will improve soon. President Buhari who is in the state on an official visit said this on Thursday, that the state will start experiencing some security improvement before the next rainy season, which is in a few weeks. […]

Ambode woos Japanese investors in Tokyo talks Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has held talks with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship Committee in Tokyo on how to improve transportation in the state. Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said the meeting which was to woo Japanese investors, was being attended by two members of […]